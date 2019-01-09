

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A legal challenge of the Ford government’s decision to repeal the 2015 sex-Ed curriculum in Ontario will be heard in a Toronto courtroom today.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), which is calling for the reinstatement of the modernized curriculum, launched the constitutional challenge last year following the Ontario government’s decision to scrap the updated curriculum, which includes topics such as gender identity, same-sex relationships, online bullying, and sexting.

The decision reverted Ontario teachers to using a 1998 curriculum, which does not mention the concept of consent and refers to the internet as “The World Wide Web.”

The case is being heard together with a separate lawsuit initiated by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the court proceedings on Wednesday morning, ETFO President Sam Hammond said the court case is “absolutely necessary.”

“When governments act contrary to the needs and rights of its citizens, then court cases like ours are absolutely necessary,” Hammond said.

“Our legal case contends that the government’s mishandling of the health and physical education curriculum has had a chilling effect on teachers’ abilities to teach the curriculum in an equitable, diverse, and inclusive way. And this will have a detrimental impact on students and their ability to make safe choices in the work of 2019.”

In a court document submitted prior to today’s hearing, lawyers for the Ford government contend that the education minister is responsible for setting educational priorities not the courts.

"Teachers are free to answer questions and address topics that are not expressly referred to in the curriculum document in the course of teaching the curriculum," the document read.

The lawyers argued that returning to the 1998 curriculum is not unconstitutional if the curriculum did not violate the charter.

The two-day hearing began Wednesday at 10 a.m.

-With files from The Canadian Press