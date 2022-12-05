Hearing to start Monday on why Canada won't allow aid workers to help in Afghanistan
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 5, 2022 5:45AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 5, 2022 5:45AM EST
The Senate's human-rights committee is expected to launch hearings today into why Canada won't allow humanitarian workers to help in a troubled Afghanistan.
Aid groups say Ottawa has told them that paying people in Afghanistan or buying goods there could cause them to be prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws.
However, many of Canada's allies have managed to find ways to help Afghans without aid workers getting charged with supporting the governing Taliban.