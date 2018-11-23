

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Critics are calling for an independent appraisal of a decommissioned Ontario Power Generation plant on Toronto's waterfront after they say the site was sold for far less than it appears to be worth.

The Opposition New Democrats say something “smells fishy” about the sale of the Hearn Generating Station, which ceased to produce electricity in 1983 after more than 30 years in operation.

Ontario Power Generation announced Thursday that it had sold the plant to its long-term tenant, Studios of America Limited Partnership, noting the film company exercised the right to purchase laid out in its lease.

The power company said Friday that the site - an industrial property that requires remediation - sold for roughly $16 million, which it said is the value set in an assessment two years ago.

The news came as a surprise to Toronto Mayor John Tory, who said he learned about it through the OPG's press release.

Tory said the city was not consulted on the sale nor was it given an option to purchase the site.