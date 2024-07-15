Sweltering conditions have returned to the city, which remains under a heat alert Monday.

Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.

Much of the province is currently under a heat warning, with the national weather agency warning of a heat event that could result in deteriorating air quality.

“The heat and humidity will also act as fuel for storms,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday morning, adding that there is a risk for midday and afternoon thunderstorms.

“Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. But, we’ll receive more clouds and the risk for waves of strong storms.”

Tuesday will reach a daytime high of 29 C, feeling like 36 when factoring in the humidity.

A cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday, which will bring “fresher” conditions, Coulter said.

“Tuesday may offer rounds of strong storms as a cold front plows through. The air in the wake of the cold front will be much more manageable and offer relief from the oppressive heat and humidity,” he added.

“Bright, calm and beautiful for the end of the work week. At this point, the weekend is looking bright and warm.”