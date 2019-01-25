

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Heat is back and power is going to slowly be restored to every unit in a St. James Town highrise, but firefighters are urging returning residents not to flick on every switch at once.

The power was cut to approximately 1,000 residents at 260 Wellesley Street East on Tuesday afternoon after a burst pipe caused flooding in the building’s electrical room.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said contractors and Electrical Safety Authority officials got power back on in the common areas of the building at 10 a.m. Friday.

Now they will go unit to unit making sure power can flow through the building without any new shorts or hiccups.

“If stoves have been left on, if there are materials on stoves, if curling irons have been left on, if irons have been left on, we want to make sure we don’t have multiple fires breaking out in this apartment building,” Jessop said.

Jessop said firefighters plan to be at the site until Monday, and the Wellesley Community Centre will continue helping displaced tenants until at least the same date.

Once residents return, Jessop said they need to refrain from heavy energy consumption right away.

“Please do not start plugging in everything at once – everybody don’t start jumping into a hot shower.”

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam said the incident had been quite an ordeal for the residents, but especially for 26 people who had recently moved to 260 Wellesley Street after being forced out of another nearby apartment tower on 650 Parliament Street due to an electrical fire.

She said there needs to be more effort put into keeping equipment at older highrise apartment buildings properly maintained.

“We are going to have to do a better job of the ongoing maintenance,” she said, adding there are as many as 3,400 towers in the city similar to 260 Wellesley.

Danny Roth, a spokesperson for the building management firm, said it will likely be 48 hours before everything inside the building feels like it is completely back to normal.