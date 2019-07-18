

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto, saying it could get unbearably muggy in the city by Friday afternoon.

Meteorologists say “significant heat and humidity” will reach the city Friday.

“Daytime temperatures in the low to mid-thirties with afternoon humidex values of 40 or higher and night time minimum temperatures in the low to mid-twenties are expected for Friday and Saturday,” meteorologists say.

Relief in the form of a weak cold front is projected to arrive on Sunday.