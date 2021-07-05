A heat warning is expected to remain in place for the City of Toronto for at least another 24 hours as hot, sticky conditions persist.

Highs of 31-34 C are expected in the city Monday and Tuesday, but it could feel as hot as 40 with the humidex.

Overnight, the low is expected to dip down to 24 C, providing little relief from the heat.

There is a 70 per cent chance of showers late this evening, as well as a risk of a thunderstorm, according to Environment Canada.

A high of 32 C is expected on Tuesday, feeling as hot as 38 with the humidex.

“A cold front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening bringing an end to the high heat and humidity,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

In the meantime, the weather agency is advising people to be mindful of the heat, especially young children, pregnant women, older adults and those with chronic illnesses. People are also being reminded to stay hydrated and not to leave people or pets inside of parked vehicles.

Heat warnings also remain in effect for many parts of Peel, York, and Durham regions.

Showers and cooler temperatures are expected in Toronto Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 26 C and 21 C respectively.