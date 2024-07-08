The extreme heat being felt in the Greater Toronto Area could give way to cooler temperatures and torrential rainfall by mid-week due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning of “torrential downpours” that could begin Tuesday or Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.

The weather agency says that while its confidence in the precise track of the system is low at this point, it is possible that there could be rainfall rates of 20 to 40 millimetres per hour at times in some locations.

“The only thing that will look like Beryl is the atmospheric moisture. Usually the last thing to go in a hurricane kind of system is the rain. The rain will often be exported quite a distance away and we are going to see those rains come Wednesday and Thursday,” Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips told CP24. “It looks like it is going to be a soggy couple days there with (rainfall) amounts that could very much lead to flooding.”

Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday after leaving a path of destruction in the Caribbean over the weekend.

Phillips told CP24 that it is possible the storm could result in 50 millimetres of rainfall accumulation in some Ontario communities, which “would be more than a months worth of rain in one day.”

He said that the system will also bring an end to the current heat wave but only temporarily.

“The remnants of it will sorta interrupt the heat at the beginning of the week but towards the end of the week as we get into the weekend we will see temps get up to the high 20s with high humidity and we will back in that sort of summer kinda weather,” he said.

Heat warning continues

The potential arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Beryl come with Toronto under a heat warning.

The warning, issued by Environment Canada on Sunday, forecasts daytime highs of nearly 31 C in several regions, including Toronto, Hamilton, Burlington-Oakville, Halton Hills-Milton, and Mississauga-Brampton. With humidity, some areas of the region will feel more like 35 to 38.

In addition to the high temperatures, certain areas of southern Ontario could experience storms, said CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter on Monday morning.

"Hot, hazy and humid today," Coulter said. "A few storms may impact the south end of Georgian Bay, but remain well north of Toronto. We’ll get light winds and a steamy high of 30, feeling [like] 35."

Environment Canada said there will be little relief overnight as lows are only expected to be 20 C or higher.

Within its warning, the agency advised that older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses as well as those with disabilities or mobility issues may experience greater health risks due to the heat.

People are being urged to watch out for effects of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration,” Environment Canada urged.

“Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

For those in need of relief from the heat, the City of Toronto points residents to the more than 300 designated ‘cool spaces’ as part of its Heat Strategy Network, implemented in 2019. These spaces, which replaced just over a dozen cooling centres formerly operated by the city, include libraries, community centres, senior centres, shopping malls, and YMCA locations. The full list can be found online.

Come Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop back into the mid 20s, with a high of 22 C.

“A big part of that cool down will be due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “Thick clouds, showers and cooler winds will allow those who hate the heat to breathe easy.”

Delays possible at Pearson Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning travellers of possible delays due to the heat.

"We’re expecting it to be a sizzling day as Environment Canada’s heat warning says daytime highs are expected to reach 35 to 38 with the humidex," the statement, shared to social media on Monday morning, reads.

"In this heat, our safety focus is to provide adequate breaks to allow outdoor workers to stay cool. This means your plane could take longer than expected to reach the gate, or your luggage processing could be delayed."

The airport said flights from Pearson to Texas could also see disruptions on Monday as the airport monitors the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.