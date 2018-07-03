

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The heat wave will finally come to an end on Friday but the reprieve from sweltering conditions may be short-lived, according to a senior climatologist with Environment Canada.

Dave Phillips tells CP24 that cooler temperatures should arrive in Toronto for the end of the week, bringing an end to what by that point will have been eight straight days of temperatures of 30 C or more.

The cooldown may not last all that long, though. Phillips says that while the daytime high is expected to top out at 26 C and 25 C on Friday and Saturday, the mercury will shoot back up to the low to mid 30s in time for next week. Right now, Environment Canada is calling for a high of 33 C on Monday.

“This is not the end, it is not an allotment. People may think ‘Oh my gosh, I should have taken my vacation at this time of the year,’ but no. We are going to see a beautiful weekend coming up with lower humidity but then we will see the temperatures going right back up into the 30s,” Phillips said. “You can maybe turn off your air conditioner and enjoy a few days before the heat builds back up next week.”

Toronto has already had 11 days this year in which the temperature topped 30 C compared to nine such days up until Labour Day of last year.

Phillips said that humidex values, some approaching the mid 40s, have also made the heat particularly hard to take for many, especially these last few days.

“We have seen about 28 hours where the humidex values has been above 40, and that is very oppressive and sultry, almost jungle like humidity,” he said. “You often go whole summers without seeing those kid of conditions.”

A heat warning issued for Toronto and the GTA remains in effect, with daytime highs of 32 C and 33 C in the forecast for the next two days.

The City of Toronto has also extended the hours at eight outdoor pools to help residents cope with the heat.