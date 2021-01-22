There is a heavy police presence in a residential area of Aurora this morning as officers attempt to apprehend a male suspect who has allegedly barricaded himself inside a home.

Police told CP24 they were first called to the residence, located in the area of Henderson and Child drives, for reports of a domestic incident early this morning.

The male suspect, police say, is refusing to surrender and has barricaded himself inside the home.

While investigators say there is no risk to public safety, police are asking people to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.