There’s a heavy police presence in Toronto’s Dundas West area following a stabbing.

The incident happened on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near Dundas and Bloor streets.

At the scene, police said that they found a male with a stab wounds.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

The suspect is outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come...