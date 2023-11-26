Heavy police presence in Toronto's Dundas West area after man injured in stabbing
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Sunday, November 26, 2023 8:17PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 26, 2023 8:22PM EST
There’s a heavy police presence in Toronto’s Dundas West area following a stabbing.
The incident happened on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near Dundas and Bloor streets.
At the scene, police said that they found a male with a stab wounds.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.
The suspect is outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
