A heavy police presence could be seen Wednesday at a rural property near Smithville, a small community located east of Hamilton.

While no details have been released about the police investigation, images from the scene show many officers at a property on Sixteen Road.

A section of the property has been cordoned off and several canopy tents have been set up by investigators.

According to a listing online, the property is currently up for sale.

The Niagara Regional Police Service confirmed to CP24 that the police presence at the site is connected to a series of raids being carried out by the Hamilton Police Service. Hamilton police have provided no information about the investigation but say a news conference will likely be held next week.