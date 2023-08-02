Heavy police presence seen at rural property east of Hamilton
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023 1:43PM EDT
A heavy police presence could be seen Wednesday at a rural property near Smithville, a small community located east of Hamilton.
While no details have been released about the police investigation, images from the scene show many officers at a property on Sixteen Road.
A section of the property has been cordoned off and several canopy tents have been set up by investigators.
According to a listing online, the property is currently up for sale.
The Niagara Regional Police Service confirmed to CP24 that the police presence at the site is connected to a series of raids being carried out by the Hamilton Police Service. Hamilton police have provided no information about the investigation but say a news conference will likely be held next week.