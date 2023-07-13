Parts of the province could see as much as 75 millimetres of rainfall today, Environment Canada says.

With the exception of Toronto, much of southern Ontario, including areas north and west of the GTA, are under a rainfall warning this morning. Cambridge, Waterloo, London, and Owen Sound are included in the warning.

The national weather agency said rainfall amounts of 50 millimetres are forecasted in affected areas today with “isolated amounts of up to 75 mm possible.”

“Rain, heavy at times, will taper off by late morning. Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well with very high rainfall rates possible,” the weather advisory read.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

A weather advisory has not been issued for the Toronto area but wet weather is still in the forecast.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain began early Thursday morning and showers are expected to continue until about noon.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 23 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 29 with humidity.