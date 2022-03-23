Thousands of Toronto residents were without power for several hours on Wednesday evening after heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees and hydro lines.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of heavy rainfall that could result in pooling on some roadways.

The weather agency said that up to 20 millimetres of rain are expected to fall between late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

It said the rainfall will also be accompanied by strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h that could result in some localized power outages.

Toronto Hydro said it was dealing with scattered outages across the city. In the High Park area, about 2,800 customers were without power at the peak of the outage, the utility company said. Just before 11 p.m., power was restored in the neighbourhood.

Police and fire services said they are also responding to several weather-related calls, including downed trees, fallen hydro wires and poles and a blown transformer. In the midtown area, high winds caused a highrise siding to be ripped off and fall onto the ground.

No injuries have been reported.

Police urged drivers on the Gardiner Expressway near Windermere Avenue to use caution after debris from a construction site blew onto the westbound lanes.

The rain is supposed to end sometime Thursday morning.

Overcast skies and a high of 12 C are in the forecast for Thursday.