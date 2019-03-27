

Codi Wilson And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Gravenhurst man says he was out on his front lawn with his dog Tuesday night when his dog began to bark and he heard a voice in the distance.

It was the tired voice of a 22-year-old Markham man who police say had been hit several times with a stun gun and kidnapped from the parking garage of his condo three nights ago.

The Gravenhurst homeowner, who declined to be identified publicly as he fears for his safety, told CP24 he was walking his dog on the front yard of his home on Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst, about 160 kilometres from where Wanzehn Lu was taken Saturday night, when he heard a voice.

“’Help me, I’ve been kidnapped’,” the man said Lu told him.

The homeowner said Lu was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that had a bit of duct tape stuck to it.

He said Lu had no idea where he was and he told the homeowner he had been handcuffed and hooded while he was in captivity.

The homeowner said he saw marks on Lu’s arms from some sort of ligature and a cut on one of his knees.

The Gravenhurst man called 911 and police arrived about 10 minutes after he and Lu first made contact. He lamented that he couldn’t even bring Lu inside his home before police arrived.

The homeowner described Lu as “rattled” and “on the verge of tears.” He did not say anything about who abducted him. Lu was reportedly dropped off by four suspects in vehicle near where the homeowner located him.

Police continue to search for the suspects wanted in connection with Lu’s violent abduction last Saturday.

After departing the home of the man who found him, Lu was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Investigators say they do not know the location where Lu was held by the suspects.

“Those suspects did the right thing. We put that appeal out there. We told them to release him. We knew they were watching and they did just that,” Pattenden told reporters during an update on Wednesday morning.

Police previously said that Lu was with a female friend in the underground parking garage of a condo in the area Highway 7 and Birchmount Road at around 6 p.m. on Saturday when a group of suspects pulled up in a Dodge Caravan. According to police, one suspect shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times, forced him into the waiting van, and drove off.

The van, which bore the markings of a handicap transport van, has since been located by police but no charges have been laid.

Police say Lu has returned to York Region, where he is currently speaking to investigators.

Pattenden could not confirm if Lu has been reunited with his family, who travelled to Canada from China after they learned of the abduction.

“As soon as the good news came through, investigators let them know right away. Whatever arrangements were made to reunite them, I just don’t know,” he said.

“I’m sure they were very relieved because they were very concerned for the wellbeing of Mr. Lu as were we.”

The motive for the kidnapping is still unclear.

During the time that Lu was missing, police said his family and investigators were not contacted by the kidnappers and no ransom demands were made.

“There is a lot that we need to learn now and Mr. Lu is obviously going to be the best source of information for us as to where he thinks he may have been (and) what happened,” Pattenden said.

“The focus now shifts to finding those suspects.”

Officers in Gravenhurst are currently searching for evidence in the area where Lu was located.

“We will figure this out, it is just a matter of time,” Pattenden said.

He urged the suspects to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in to police.

“We have great video of these suspects. We’ve put out images. We’ll continue to put out more images if they become available and any information we have on these suspects,” he said.

“They will be found. It is just a matter of time.”

Pattenden also confirmed that a Toronto man who was taken into custody in connection with the incident on Tuesday has been released without charge.

“Our investigators did believe that the 35-year-old man from Toronto that was arrested yesterday was part of this kidnapping. Exactly what part I just don’t have the details on that right now,” he said. “He was released unconditionally which means that the evidence wasn’t there to support a criminal charge.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.