Pending approval by mayor-elect Olivia Chow and Toronto’s city council, residents and visitors might be allowed to consume alcohol in 20 Toronto parks.

If the pilot program is approved, adults of legal drinking age will be allowed to “responsibly” consume alcohol in a shortlist of parks across the city between Aug. 2 and Oct. 9.

City Council voted in support of the development of such a pilot program in May. City staff were then asked to consult interested councillors on hosting the pilot in their wardand compile a list of parks best suited for the pilot to present councillors in July.

Alcohol consumption would still not be permitted in non-pilot parks.

“I’m pleased that local Councillors have opted-in a broad range of parks in 12 wards across the city to participate in this sensible pilot to allow alcohol in parks this summer and fall,” Councillor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee, said in the media release. “My thanks to City staff who have prepared this public health-informed approach and are ready to monitor and evaluate this pilot with added attention.”

The following parks will permit alcohol consumption if the pilot program is voted through on July 6: