Here are The Body Shop stores closing in Canada
Published Friday, March 1, 2024 2:43PM EST
Renowned beauty brand The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down just over 30 stores across Canada.
The Canadian subsidiary of the international brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
There are 33 stores shuttering across Canada, with about half of them in Ontario. Here's where the stores are closing nationwide:
- Bayview Village, Toronto, Ont.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Ottawa, Ont.
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston, Ont.
- The Centre Mall, Saskatoon, Sask.
- Champlain Place, Dieppe, N.B.
- Corner Brook Plaza, Corner Brook, Nfld.
- Cornwall Centre, Regina, Sask.
- Dufferin Mall, Toronto, Ont.
- Fairview Park Mall, Kitchener, Ont.
- Hillside Shopping Centre, Victoria, B.C.
- Lambton Mall, Sarnia, Ont.
- Lansdowne Place, Peterborough, Ont.
- Lawson Heights, Saskatoon, Sask.
- Lloyd Mall, Lloydminster, Alta.
- Londonderry Mall, Edmonton, Alta.
- Lynden Park Mall, Brantford, Ont.
- Mayflower Mall, Sydney, N.S.
- McAllister Place, Saint John, N.B.
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat, Alta.
- Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon, Sask.
- Park Place, Lethbridge, Alta.
- Place d’Orleans, Orleans, Ont.
- Queen Street East, Toronto, Ont.
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa, Ont.
- Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, White Rock, B.C.
- Shoppers Mall, Brandon, M.B.
- Stone Road Mall, Guelph, Ont.
- The Shops at Don Mills, Toronto, Ont.
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary, Alta.
- Timmins Square, Timmins, Ont.
- Toronto Pearson Term. 1, Toronto, Ont.
- Truro Mall, Truro, N.S.
- Village Green Shopping Centre, Vernon, B.C.
The cosmetics company said its U.S. branch has also halted operations, in a move that rides on the tails of The Body Shop International Ltd. filing for administration in the U.K., allowing the company to restructure or wind down operations without paying off its debts. It says it is also stopping e-commerce operations.
For Canada, The Body Shop is hoping Ontario court proceedings will give it “breathing room” while it considers alternatives, though the company hopes to keep most of its stores. The company did not say how many employees would be out of jobs due to store closures.
The Body Shop has held a prominent space in Canadian malls since it forayed to the country in 1980, but has ran into some challenges competing with other beauty brands like Sephora, Bath & Body Works and Lush.
With files from The Canadian Press