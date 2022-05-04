The Ontario election campaign finally became real on Wednesday after weeks of build up.

With the writ issued the first signs were planted on lawns overnight and then the leaders were up early to head to different events across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Ultimately the choice that voters make in this part of the province will decide the result on June 2.

As the Official Opposition in the last legislature, the NDP believe they have their best shot in more than 30 years to form the next government in Ontario.

Here are five challenges the NDP face going into the campaign:

Flipping PC-held ridings

NDP leader Andrea Horwath started her campaign in Mississauga. The reason? To win the election the NDP will need to do what the party failed to do in 2018 and take seats from the Progressive Conservatives. You will hear the NDP telling voters the party won or placed second in 100 ridings in 2018, making the New Democrats the only party that can defeat the Tories. But in Mississauga the NDP candidates will be up against incumbent Progressive Conservatives and a stronger Liberal Party. Convincing voters in PC held ridings to vote NDP could well decide how well the party fares on election night.

Selling Ontarians on Horwath as premier

For Horwath this is her fourth run as leader. In a CP24/Nanos poll released on Wednesday 23 per cent of Ontarians say Horwath is their preferred choice for premier. That, however, is still seven points behind Doug Ford. Horwath will need to sell her vision for the province and demonstrate that she should be premier. In 2018, the NDP relied on Horwath and failed to convince voters that the NDP team of candidates was best for the province. With more than 30 incumbent MPPs, showing off the team will be important.

Spending their money wisely

For the first time the New Democrats have cash on hand to spend up to the limit allowed under Ontario’s election laws. The party also has trained party workers to support the campaigns in local ridings it is targeting. The party will need to use some of that money to fend off challenges in the 40 seats it now holds. While enough money for a full-on advertising campaign is a start, coming up with TV ads that connect with voters will be critical.

Telling Ontarians how they will pay for their promises

The NDP were the first party to roll out a platform. As the campaign starts there is a two-prong message from the NDP. The formal campaign slogan is “Strong. Ready. Working for You.” But Horwath doesn’t use it much, preferring to promise instead to “fix what they broke.” That line refers to both the Tories and past Liberal governments. The platform is filled with promises to make “life more affordable” and it lists a number of policy issues that need to be “fixed.” That pre-election platform release provided no costing. The NDP will need to finesse its long list of promises with the budget realities in Ontario. It will be a test of Horwath’s leadership to make the case for the NDP platform when the numbers are attached.

Avoiding a vote split with the Liberals

The NDP will try to present themselves as the only party that can defeat the Tories and Doug Ford. To do that, Horwath needs to make the case that the NDP are a government-in-waiting. She will also have to win what some are calling the “progressive primary.” The fact is that recent polls show the NDP in third place with the Liberal party ahead. As the campaign starts the NDP and the Liberals are splitting the anti-PC vote and the NDP will need to win that “progressive primary” against the Liberals to form government or even hold onto their Official Opposition status.