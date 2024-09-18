The Michelin Guide has released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region, with four new establishments getting a Michelin star.

DaNico in Toronto, Hexagon in Oakville, Restaurant Pear Morissette in Niagara Region and The Pine in Creemore, Ont. received a Michelin star on Wednesday. This year marked an expansion of the guide to include restaurants beyond Toronto’s border.

Toronto’s Sushi Masaki Saito is the lone two Michelin-star restaurant.

Here’s a list of restaurants in the region that receive a Michelin Star, which is awarded to places serving “exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavour, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef”:

  • Sushi Masaki Saito – 88 Avenue Road
  • Aburi Hana – 102 Yorkville Avenue
  • Alo – 163 Spadina Avenue.
  • DaNico – 440 College Street
  • Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto – 1 Harbour Square
  • Edulis – 160 Niagara Street
  • Enigma Yorkville – 23 St. Thomas Street
  • Hexagon – 210 Lakeshore Road East (Oakville)
  • Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto – 6 Sakura Way
  • Kappo Sato – 575 Mount Pleasant Road
  • Osteria Giulia – 134 Avenue Road
  • Quetzal – 419 College Street
  • Restaurant 20 Victoria – 20 Victoria Street
  • Restaurant Pearl Morissette – 3953 Jordan Road (Jordan Station)
  • Shoushin – 3328 Yonge Street.
  • The Pine – 7535 County Road (Creemore)

Here are the restaurants with Michelin Green Star, which honours establishments that “are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy”:

  • Restaurant Pearl Morissette – 3953 Jordan Road (Jordan Station)
  • White Lily Diner – 678 Queen Street East

Here are the places awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand, which is given to restaurants “that offer good quality food for a good value” and are considered to be personal favourites among inspectors when dining on their own time:

  • The Ace – 231A Roncesvalles Avenue
  • Alma – 1194 Bloor Street
  • Bar Raval – 505 College Street
  • BB’s – 5 Brock Avenue
  • Berkeley North – 31 King William Street (Hamilton)
  • Campechano – 504 Adelaide Street
  • Cherry Street Bar-B-Que – 275 Cherry Street
  • Chica’s Chicken – 2853 Dundas Street
  • Conejo Negro – 838 College Street
  • Enoteca Sociale – 1288 Dundas Street West
  • Favorites Thai – 141 Ossington Avenue
  • Grey Gardens – 199 Augusta Avenue
  • Guru Lukshmi – 7070 Saint Barbara Boulevard (Mississauga)
  • Indian Street Food Company – 1701 Bayview Avenue
  • La Bartola – 588 College Street
  • Puerto Bravo – 1425 Gerrard Street East
  • R&D – 241 Spadina Avenue
  • Rasa – 196 Robert Street
  • SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli – 5631 Steeles Avenue
  • Sunnys Chinese – 60 Kensington Avenue
  • Tiflisi – 1970 Queen Street East
  • White Lily Diner – 678 Queen Street
  • Wynona – 819 Gerrard Street East

Here are the Recommended Restaurants selected by Michelin Guide inspectors:

  • 156 Cumberland – 156 Cumberland Street
  • Aanch – 259 Wellington Street
  • Actinolite – 971 Ossington Avenue
  • Adrak Yorkville – 138 Avenue Road
  • Alder – 51 Camden Street
  • Alobar Yorkville – 57A-162 Cumberland Street
  • Aloette – 163 Spadina Avenue
  • Amal – 131 Bloor Street West
  • Antler – 1454 Dundas Street West
  • Ardo – 243 King Street East
  • Azura – 162 Danforth Avnue
  • Bar Chica – 75 Portland Street
  • Bar Goa – 36 Toronto Street
  • Bar Isabel – 797 College Street
  • Buca – 604 King Street West
  • CA PHE RANG – 147 Spadina Avenue
  • Canoe – 66 Wellington Street
  • Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen – 104 Portland Street
  • Dil Se – 335 Roncesvalles Avenue
  • Down Home – 135299 9 Line (Markdale)
  • Dreyfus – 96 Harbord Street
  • Famiglia Baldassarre – 122 Geary Avenue
  • Fat Rabbit – 34 Geneva Street (St. Catharines)
  • FK – 770 St. Clair Avenue West
  • George – 111C Queen Street East
  • Gia – 1214 Dundas Street
  • Giulietta – 972 College Street
  • Henry’s – 922 Queen Street
  • Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse – 12 Brant Street
  • Kiin – 326 Adelaide Street
  • Koh Lipe Thai Kitchen – 35 Baldwin Street
  • La Banane – 227 Ossington Avenue
  • Langdon Hall Country House & Spa – 1 Langdon Drive (Cambrigde)
  • Lapinou – 642 King Street
  • Lucie – 100 Yonge Street
  • Madrina Bar y Tapas – 2 Trinity Street
  • Maha’s – 226 Greenwood AZvenue
  • Mama Fatma – 10385 Weston Road, Unit 7B (Vaughan)
  • Mimi Chinese – 265 Davenport Road
  • Mother’s Dumplings – 421 Spadina Avenue
  • Musoshin Ramen – 9 Boustead Avenue
  • Northern Smokes – 371 Old Kingston Road, Unit 12
  • PAI – 18 Duncan Street
  • Parquet – 97 Harbord Street
  • Pho Tien Thanh – 57 Ossington Avenue
  • Prime Seafood Palace – 944 Queen Street West
  • Quatrefoil – 16 Sydenham Street (Hamilton)
  • SARA – 98 Portland Street
  • Scaramouche – 1 Benvenuto Place
  • Som Tum Jinda – 76 Gerrard Street East
  • Taline – 1276 Yonge Street
  • Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro – 33 City Centre Drive (Mississauga)
  • Ten – 1132 College Street
  • Trius Winery & Restaurant – 1249 Niagara Stone Road (Niagara-on-the-Lake)
  • Union – 72 Ossington Avenue
  • Vela – 90 Portland Street
  • Viaggio – 1727 Dundas Street West
  • The Wood Owl – 1380 Danforth Avenue
  • Yukashi – 642 Mount Pleasant Boulevard
  • Zen – 7634 Woodbine Avenue (Markham)