Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region
Restaurant Pearl Morissette is one of the four new restaurants added in the Michelin Guide Toronto & Region. (Supplied/Michelin Guide)
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2024 9:41PM EDT
The Michelin Guide has released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region, with four new establishments getting a Michelin star.
DaNico in Toronto, Hexagon in Oakville, Restaurant Pear Morissette in Niagara Region and The Pine in Creemore, Ont. received a Michelin star on Wednesday. This year marked an expansion of the guide to include restaurants beyond Toronto’s border.
Toronto’s Sushi Masaki Saito is the lone two Michelin-star restaurant.
Here’s a list of restaurants in the region that receive a Michelin Star, which is awarded to places serving “exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavour, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef”:
- Sushi Masaki Saito – 88 Avenue Road
- Aburi Hana – 102 Yorkville Avenue
- Alo – 163 Spadina Avenue.
- DaNico – 440 College Street
- Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto – 1 Harbour Square
- Edulis – 160 Niagara Street
- Enigma Yorkville – 23 St. Thomas Street
- Hexagon – 210 Lakeshore Road East (Oakville)
- Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto – 6 Sakura Way
- Kappo Sato – 575 Mount Pleasant Road
- Osteria Giulia – 134 Avenue Road
- Quetzal – 419 College Street
- Restaurant 20 Victoria – 20 Victoria Street
- Restaurant Pearl Morissette – 3953 Jordan Road (Jordan Station)
- Shoushin – 3328 Yonge Street.
- The Pine – 7535 County Road (Creemore)
Here are the restaurants with Michelin Green Star, which honours establishments that “are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy”:
- Restaurant Pearl Morissette – 3953 Jordan Road (Jordan Station)
- White Lily Diner – 678 Queen Street East
Here are the places awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand, which is given to restaurants “that offer good quality food for a good value” and are considered to be personal favourites among inspectors when dining on their own time:
- The Ace – 231A Roncesvalles Avenue
- Alma – 1194 Bloor Street
- Bar Raval – 505 College Street
- BB’s – 5 Brock Avenue
- Berkeley North – 31 King William Street (Hamilton)
- Campechano – 504 Adelaide Street
- Cherry Street Bar-B-Que – 275 Cherry Street
- Chica’s Chicken – 2853 Dundas Street
- Conejo Negro – 838 College Street
- Enoteca Sociale – 1288 Dundas Street West
- Favorites Thai – 141 Ossington Avenue
- Grey Gardens – 199 Augusta Avenue
- Guru Lukshmi – 7070 Saint Barbara Boulevard (Mississauga)
- Indian Street Food Company – 1701 Bayview Avenue
- La Bartola – 588 College Street
- Puerto Bravo – 1425 Gerrard Street East
- R&D – 241 Spadina Avenue
- Rasa – 196 Robert Street
- SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli – 5631 Steeles Avenue
- Sunnys Chinese – 60 Kensington Avenue
- Tiflisi – 1970 Queen Street East
- White Lily Diner – 678 Queen Street
- Wynona – 819 Gerrard Street East
Here are the Recommended Restaurants selected by Michelin Guide inspectors:
- 156 Cumberland – 156 Cumberland Street
- Aanch – 259 Wellington Street
- Actinolite – 971 Ossington Avenue
- Adrak Yorkville – 138 Avenue Road
- Alder – 51 Camden Street
- Alobar Yorkville – 57A-162 Cumberland Street
- Aloette – 163 Spadina Avenue
- Amal – 131 Bloor Street West
- Antler – 1454 Dundas Street West
- Ardo – 243 King Street East
- Azura – 162 Danforth Avnue
- Bar Chica – 75 Portland Street
- Bar Goa – 36 Toronto Street
- Bar Isabel – 797 College Street
- Buca – 604 King Street West
- CA PHE RANG – 147 Spadina Avenue
- Canoe – 66 Wellington Street
- Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen – 104 Portland Street
- Dil Se – 335 Roncesvalles Avenue
- Down Home – 135299 9 Line (Markdale)
- Dreyfus – 96 Harbord Street
- Famiglia Baldassarre – 122 Geary Avenue
- Fat Rabbit – 34 Geneva Street (St. Catharines)
- FK – 770 St. Clair Avenue West
- George – 111C Queen Street East
- Gia – 1214 Dundas Street
- Giulietta – 972 College Street
- Henry’s – 922 Queen Street
- Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse – 12 Brant Street
- Kiin – 326 Adelaide Street
- Koh Lipe Thai Kitchen – 35 Baldwin Street
- La Banane – 227 Ossington Avenue
- Langdon Hall Country House & Spa – 1 Langdon Drive (Cambrigde)
- Lapinou – 642 King Street
- Lucie – 100 Yonge Street
- Madrina Bar y Tapas – 2 Trinity Street
- Maha’s – 226 Greenwood AZvenue
- Mama Fatma – 10385 Weston Road, Unit 7B (Vaughan)
- Mimi Chinese – 265 Davenport Road
- Mother’s Dumplings – 421 Spadina Avenue
- Musoshin Ramen – 9 Boustead Avenue
- Northern Smokes – 371 Old Kingston Road, Unit 12
- PAI – 18 Duncan Street
- Parquet – 97 Harbord Street
- Pho Tien Thanh – 57 Ossington Avenue
- Prime Seafood Palace – 944 Queen Street West
- Quatrefoil – 16 Sydenham Street (Hamilton)
- SARA – 98 Portland Street
- Scaramouche – 1 Benvenuto Place
- Som Tum Jinda – 76 Gerrard Street East
- Taline – 1276 Yonge Street
- Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro – 33 City Centre Drive (Mississauga)
- Ten – 1132 College Street
- Trius Winery & Restaurant – 1249 Niagara Stone Road (Niagara-on-the-Lake)
- Union – 72 Ossington Avenue
- Vela – 90 Portland Street
- Viaggio – 1727 Dundas Street West
- The Wood Owl – 1380 Danforth Avenue
- Yukashi – 642 Mount Pleasant Boulevard
- Zen – 7634 Woodbine Avenue (Markham)