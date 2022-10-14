Tens of thousands of runners around the world are expected to arrive in Toronto this weekend for the TSC Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

The event will feature a marathon, half marathon and a five-kilometre run/walk and marks the first full event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Due to the event, several roads in the downtown core and along the waterfront will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a breakdown of the closures.

SATURDAY

The following streets will be closed between 7 a.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday:

Bay Street – from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West

Hagerman Street – from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

Elizabeth Street – from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street

James Street – from Albert Street to Queen Street West

Albert Street – from Bay Street to James Street.

SUNDAY

Lake Shore Boulevard from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway will be closed on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

(Exceptions include the eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion; access to HMCS York, Coronation Park, and Ontario Place shall be provided from Stadium Road; Jameson Avenue eastbound off-ramp is scheduled to reopen at noon for access to Exhibition Place)

Meanwhile, several eastbound and westbound Gardiner Expressway ramps will also be closed on Sunday starting at 4 a.m. due to the marathon.

Eastbound:

Lake Shore Blvd off ramp (west end) - remains open (Eastbound Lake Shore closed at Windermere until noon)

Jameson Avenue off ramp - closed from until 1 p.m.

Jameson Avenue on ramp - no access until noon

British Columbia Dr. on ramp - no access from Lake Shore until noon (access available from Exhibition Place)

Spadina Avenue off ramp - open - Spadina off ramp exit gate will be open to allow cars to enter on to the eastbound Lake Shore

Rees Street on ramp - remains open

Bay Street on ramp - remains open

Jarvis Street on ramp - under construction

Westbound:

Lake Shore Boulevard off ramp (west end) - remains open

Lake Shore Boulevard on ramp (west end) - remains open

South Kingsway off ramp - remains open

Jameson Avenue on ramp - remains open (access from southbound Jameson only until 1 p.m.)

Dunn Avenue off ramp - remains open

Spadina Avenue on ramp - Access to Gardiner remains open; Lake Shore closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Spadina Avenue off ramp - Access to Spadina Avenue open; Lake Shore closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

York Street on ramp - remains open; access from north of Lake Shore up until 1 p.m.

Yonge Street / Bay Street off ramp - closed 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Jarvis Street off ramp - remains open

Jarvis Street on ramp - remains open

Lake Shore Boulevard (east end) - remains open

TTC

The following bus and streetcar routes will be diverting on Sunday to accommodate the marathon:

13 Avenue Road

19 Bay

64 Main

65 Parliament

72 Pape

75 Sherbourne

80 Queensway

83 Jones

92 Woodbine South

94 Wellesley

121 Esplanade-River

300 Bloor-Danforth

307 Bathurst

320 Yonge

501 Queen

504 King

505 Dundas

506 Carlton

509 Harbourfront

511 Bathurst

See the graphic below for a complete list of rolling road closures on Sunday.