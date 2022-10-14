Here are the road closures for the Toronto Waterfront Marathon
The runners in the female elite category make their way around the bend after starting the 2021 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K race in Toronto on Sunday, October 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Share:
Published Friday, October 14, 2022 5:10PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 14, 2022 5:10PM EDT
Tens of thousands of runners around the world are expected to arrive in Toronto this weekend for the TSC Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
The event will feature a marathon, half marathon and a five-kilometre run/walk and marks the first full event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Due to the event, several roads in the downtown core and along the waterfront will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a breakdown of the closures.
SATURDAY
The following streets will be closed between 7 a.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday:
- Bay Street – from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West
- Hagerman Street – from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
- Elizabeth Street – from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street
- James Street – from Albert Street to Queen Street West
- Albert Street – from Bay Street to James Street.
SUNDAY
Lake Shore Boulevard from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway will be closed on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.
(Exceptions include the eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion; access to HMCS York, Coronation Park, and Ontario Place shall be provided from Stadium Road; Jameson Avenue eastbound off-ramp is scheduled to reopen at noon for access to Exhibition Place)
Meanwhile, several eastbound and westbound Gardiner Expressway ramps will also be closed on Sunday starting at 4 a.m. due to the marathon.
Eastbound:
- Lake Shore Blvd off ramp (west end) - remains open (Eastbound Lake Shore closed at Windermere until noon)
- Jameson Avenue off ramp - closed from until 1 p.m.
- Jameson Avenue on ramp - no access until noon
- British Columbia Dr. on ramp - no access from Lake Shore until noon (access available from Exhibition Place)
- Spadina Avenue off ramp - open - Spadina off ramp exit gate will be open to allow cars to enter on to the eastbound Lake Shore
- Rees Street on ramp - remains open
- Bay Street on ramp - remains open
- Jarvis Street on ramp - under construction
Westbound:
- Lake Shore Boulevard off ramp (west end) - remains open
- Lake Shore Boulevard on ramp (west end) - remains open
- South Kingsway off ramp - remains open
- Jameson Avenue on ramp - remains open (access from southbound Jameson only until 1 p.m.)
- Dunn Avenue off ramp - remains open
- Spadina Avenue on ramp - Access to Gardiner remains open; Lake Shore closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Spadina Avenue off ramp - Access to Spadina Avenue open; Lake Shore closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- York Street on ramp - remains open; access from north of Lake Shore up until 1 p.m.
- Yonge Street / Bay Street off ramp - closed 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Jarvis Street off ramp - remains open
- Jarvis Street on ramp - remains open
- Lake Shore Boulevard (east end) - remains open
TTC
The following bus and streetcar routes will be diverting on Sunday to accommodate the marathon:
- 13 Avenue Road
- 19 Bay
- 64 Main
- 65 Parliament
- 72 Pape
- 75 Sherbourne
- 80 Queensway
- 83 Jones
- 92 Woodbine South
- 94 Wellesley
- 121 Esplanade-River
- 300 Bloor-Danforth
- 307 Bathurst
- 320 Yonge
- 501 Queen
- 504 King
- 505 Dundas
- 506 Carlton
- 509 Harbourfront
- 511 Bathurst
See the graphic below for a complete list of rolling road closures on Sunday.