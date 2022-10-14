Tens of thousands of runners around the world are expected to arrive in Toronto this weekend for the TSC Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

The event will feature a marathon, half marathon and a five-kilometre run/walk and marks the first full event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Due to the event, several roads in the downtown core and along the waterfront will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a breakdown of the closures.

SATURDAY

The following streets will be closed between 7 a.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday:

  • Bay Street – from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West
  • Hagerman Street – from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
  • Elizabeth Street – from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street
  • James Street – from Albert Street to Queen Street West
  • Albert Street – from Bay Street to James Street.

SUNDAY

Lake Shore Boulevard from Bathurst Street to Don Roadway will be closed on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

(Exceptions include the eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive to allow access to the Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion; access to HMCS York, Coronation Park, and Ontario Place shall be provided from Stadium Road; Jameson Avenue eastbound off-ramp is scheduled to reopen at noon for access to Exhibition Place)

Meanwhile, several eastbound and westbound Gardiner Expressway ramps will also be closed on Sunday starting at 4 a.m. due to the marathon.

Eastbound:

  • Lake Shore Blvd off ramp (west end) - remains open (Eastbound Lake Shore closed at Windermere until noon)
  • Jameson Avenue off ramp - closed from until 1 p.m.
  • Jameson Avenue on ramp - no access until noon
  • British Columbia Dr. on ramp - no access from Lake Shore until noon (access available from Exhibition Place)
  • Spadina Avenue off ramp - open - Spadina off ramp exit gate will be open to allow cars to enter on to the eastbound Lake Shore
  • Rees Street on ramp - remains open
  • Bay Street on ramp - remains open
  • Jarvis Street on ramp - under construction

Westbound:

  • Lake Shore Boulevard off ramp (west end) - remains open
  • Lake Shore Boulevard on ramp (west end) - remains open
  • South Kingsway off ramp - remains open
  • Jameson Avenue on ramp - remains open (access from southbound Jameson only until 1 p.m.)
  • Dunn Avenue off ramp - remains open
  • Spadina Avenue on ramp - Access to Gardiner remains open; Lake Shore closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Spadina Avenue off ramp - Access to Spadina Avenue open; Lake Shore closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • York Street on ramp - remains open; access from north of Lake Shore up until 1 p.m.
  • Yonge Street / Bay Street off ramp - closed 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Jarvis Street off ramp - remains open
  • Jarvis Street on ramp - remains open
  • Lake Shore Boulevard (east end) - remains open

TTC

The following bus and streetcar routes will be diverting on Sunday to accommodate the marathon:

  • 13 Avenue Road
  • 19 Bay
  • 64 Main
  • 65 Parliament
  • 72 Pape
  • 75 Sherbourne
  • 80 Queensway
  • 83 Jones
  • 92 Woodbine South
  • 94 Wellesley
  • 121 Esplanade-River
  • 300 Bloor-Danforth
  • 307 Bathurst
  • 320 Yonge
  • 501 Queen
  • 504 King
  • 505 Dundas
  • 506 Carlton
  • 509 Harbourfront
  • 511 Bathurst

See the graphic below for a complete list of rolling road closures on Sunday.

Waterfront marathon road closures