Some special events and festivals happening in Toronto this weekend will close numerous city streets.

If you are heading out on Saturday and Sunday, here's a list of road and transit closures to keep in mind.

ACTIVETO

The following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. on Saturday to 7 p.m. on Sunday:

Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square

River Street from Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road

TTC

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations this weekend due to the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

In addition, on Sunday, subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will begin at noon to accommodate beam replacement on Price Edward Viaduct.

EVENTS/FESTIVALS

Ride to Conquer Cancer fundraiser

Westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Strachan to Windermere avenues from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday

Grilled Cheese Challenge Festival

Both lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Seventh and Second streets from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday

Run for Women

Queens Park Crescent East and West will be closed from College Street to Bloor Street West from 12:01 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The event will be in support of the Department of Psychiatry at Women’s College Hospital

Word on the Street Festival

Queens Park Crescent East and West from Wellesley Street to Bloor Street West will be closed from 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Portugal Day Parade

Lansdowne Avenue will be closed between Bloor Street West and Colleges Street from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RBC Canadian Open

Islington Avenue from Eglinton Avenue West to The Kingsway will remain closed until June 17 for the golf tournament.

GO TRANSIT

There will be no GO Train service on the Stouffville line from 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Instead, buses will provide service between Union Bus Station Terminal and Unionville, Centennial, Markham, Mount Joy, Stouffville and Old Elm stations. Buses will not serve Kennedy, Agincourt or Milliken GO stations.

There will also be no late-evening GO Train service on the Lake Shore West line to Aldershot and West Harbour stations on Friday. Riders can take GO Bus route 18S.

CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES

Jarvis Street from Carlton Street to Bloor Street East, including Ted Rogers Way, is reduced to one lane in each direction for road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and intersection safety modifications.

Wellesley Street East from Ontario to Sherbourne streets is reduced to one westbound lane for bikeway and road reconstruction.

Wellington Street from Yonge to Church Streets is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements.

Travel lanes on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue are reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles (KQQR) TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. King Street West is also closed at the KQQR intersection.

WEATHER

On Saturday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 23 C. Wet conditions are expected on Sunday, with showers in the forecast. The high will be 22 C.