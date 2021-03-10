Here is the full list of Toronto pharmacies taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 7:37AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 10, 2021 1:56PM EST
Ontario has released a list of more than 300 pharmacies that will be administering the COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.
Here are all the Toronto locations:
- Shoppers Drug Mart 803 TORONTO 1500 AVENUE RD TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 500 TORONTO 1630 Danforth Ave TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 989 TORONTO 2223 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 865 ETOBICOKE 125 The Queensway TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 836 TORONTO 523 St. Clair Ave. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 841 TORONTO 2345 Yonge St. TORONTO
- First Canadian Place Toronto 1 First Canadian Place,Unit # CN1038 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1287 TORONTO 1500 Woodbine Ave. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 982 TORONTO 1601 Bayview Ave TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 997 TORONTO 66 Wellington St. West Unit 10 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 808 ETOBICOKE 3010 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1232 TORONTO 180 Danforth Ave. TORONTO
- Cloverdale Mall Toronto Etobicoke 250 The East Mall TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 994 TORONTO 755 Danforth Ave. TORONTO
- Eglinton/Bathurst Toronto 901 Eglinton Avenue West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 818 TORONTO 759 Mount Pleasant Rd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 939 TORONTO 1507 Yonge St. TORONTO
- College Park Toronto Toronto 777 Bay Street Unit C 216 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 984 TORONTO 2000 Queen St. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 830 WILLOWDALE 1800 Sheppard Ave. East TORONTO
- Sheppard Ave Willowdale Willowdale 288 Sheppard Avenue E. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1314 SCARBOROUGH 1235 Mccowan Rd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 986 WILLOWDALE 4841 Yonge St TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1255 1015 Lakeshore Blvd. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 823 TORONTO 970 Queen St. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1281 TORONTO 292 Dupont St. TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1021 TORONTO 50 MUSGRAVE ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 863 ETOBICOKE 5230 DUNDAS ST. W. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 821 TORONTO 770 Lawrence Ave. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 880 SCARBOROUGH 1571 Sandhurst Circle TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 838 TORONTO 3874 Bathurst St TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 867 TORONTO 620 Keele St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1377 TORONTO 958 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1335 SCARBOROUGH 255 Morningside Ave. TORONTO
- Galleria SC Toronto Toronto 1245 Dupont Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1410 TORONTO 236 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- Yonge/Eglinton Toronto Toronto 2300 Yonge Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 877 TORONTO 1859 Leslie St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 807 TORONTO 20 Bloor St. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1322 TORONTO 565 SHERBOURNE STREET, UNIT 40 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 949 TORONTO 69 Yonge St. TORONTO
- Richview Plaza Weston Weston 250 Wincott Drive TORONTO
- Richmond/Adelaide Toronto 120 Adelaide Street W. Unit # R28 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1240 TORONTO 3366 Yonge St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1510 TORONTO 2047 AVENUE ROAD TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1388 SCARBOROUGH 2330 Kennedy Rd. TORONTO
- Metro Ctr Toronto Toronto 200 Wellington Street West, Unit 200, P.O. Box TORONTO
- Waterpark Place Toronto Toronto 88 Queens Quay West TORONTO
- Skymark Plaza Willowdale 3555 Don Mills Road TORONTO
- Queen & University Toronto 250 University Ave Unit 120 TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4127 RX DSP SCARBOROUGH 681 SILVER STAR BLVD TORONTO
- Church/Wellesley Toronto 63 Wellesley Street E. TORONTO
- St.Clair Centre Toronto 2 St.Clair Avenue East Unit C001 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 903 ETOBICOKE 3730 LAKE SHORE BLVD WEST, UNIT 102 TORONTO
- Costco Pharmacy #537 Scarborough 1411 Warden Ave TORONTO
- Mount Sinai Toronto Toronto 600 University Avenue TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB4388 RX DSP NORTH YORK 6220 YONGE ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1403 TORONTO 2528 Bayview Ave. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 899 NORTH YORK 5998 Bathurst St. TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1004 RX DSP TORONTO 17 LESLIE ST TORONTO
- Parliament & Winchester Rexall Toronto 539 Parliament Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1301 SCARBOROUGH 5671 Steeles Ave. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 825 ETOBICOKE 600 The East Mall Unit 1 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1381SCARBOROUGH 1780 Markham Rd A TORONTO
- Atrium on Bay Toronto Toronto 595 Bay Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 813 TORONTO 725 College St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 829 SCARBOROUGH 265 Port Union Rd. TORONTO
- Spadina & College Toronto 474 Spadina Avenue TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1402 TORONTO 279 Yonge St. TORONTO
- Commerce Court Toronto 199 Bay Street, Unit C186, P.O. Box 197 TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1007 RXDSP TORONTO 60 CARLTON ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1288 TORONTO 761 King St. West TORONTO
- Hullmark, Toronto 4789 Yonge Street, Unit#2 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 871 TORONTO 45 Overlea Blvd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart #926 Toronto 1027 Yonge St TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 717 TORONTO 2440 Dundas St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 820 TORONTO 1084 Wilson Ave. TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4345 RX DSP TORONTO 1020 ISLINGTON AVE TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 851 SCARBOROUGH 85 Ellesmere Rd. Unit 31 TORONTO
- Costco Pharmacy #524 Etobicoke 50 Queen Elizabeth Blvd TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 881 TORONTO 3401 DUFFERIN ST. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 919 NORTH YORK 6205 Bathurst St. TORONTO
- Church & Front, Toronto Toronto 63 Front Street East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 800 SCARBOROUGH 629 Markham Rd TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 811 SCARBOROUGH 2999 Kingston Rd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1313 TORONTO 1860 BAYVIEW AVENUE, UNIT 101TORONTO
- Costco Pharmacy #535 North York 100 Billy Bishop Way TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1162 TORONTO 4700 KEELE STREET, YORK LANES TORONTO
- Birchmount & Sheppard Scarborough Rexall Scarborough 3607 Sheppard Avenue East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1509 SCARBOROUGH 2901 Sheppard Ave. East TORONTO
- Costco Pharmacy #1316 Thorncliffe Park 42 Overlea Blvd TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 985 TORONTO 200 Bay St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 872 NORTH YORK 6428 Yonge St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1320 TORONTO 388 King Street West TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB4354 RX DSP TORONTO 200 FRONT ST E TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC RCSS2800 RX DSP TORONTO 2549 WESTON RD TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1421 TORONTO 2206 Lake Shore Blvd. West TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4119 RX DSP TORONTO 449 CARLAW AVE TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4932 RX DSP SCARBOROUGH 3401 LAWRENCE AVE E TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1092 RX DSP TORONTO 11 REDWAY RD TORONTO
- Hazelton Lanes Rexall Toronto 87 Avenue Road TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 879 TORONTO 2343 Eglinton Ave. West TORONTO
- Lakeshore/37th Etobicoke Toronto 3701 Lakeshore Blvd West TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1154 RX DSP TORONTO 2280 DUNDAS ST W TORONTO
- Yonge/Melrose Toronto Toronto 3402 Yonge Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1214 TORONTO 1840 EGLINTON AVE W TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 814 TORONTO 2494 Danforth Ave. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 860 SCARBOROUGH 300 Borough Dr. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 837 ETOBICOKE 270 The Kingsway TORONTO
- Keele/Wilson Toronto Toronto 1115 Wilson Avenue TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1099 RX DSP ETOBICOKE 3671 DUNDAS ST W TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4225 RX DSP SCARBOROUGH 1450 LAWRENCE AVE E TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1019 RX DSP TORONTO 2877 BAYVIEW AVE TORONTO Shoppers Drug Mart 993 TORONTO 524 Queen St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 856 SCARBOROUGH 2251 Lawrence Av East TORONTO
- Dundas & Spadina Toronto 285 Spadina Avenue TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 915 TORONTO 812 O'Connor Dr. TORONTO
- Greenwin Square Toronto 345 Bloor Street., Unit 3 TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1066 RX DSP ETOBICOKE 380 THE EAST MALL TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4222 RX DSP TORONTO 222 LANSDOWNE AVE TORONTO
- Brunswick House Toronto 481 Bloor Str W TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC RCSS1077 RX DSP TORONTO 825 DON MILLS RD TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1408 TORONTO 55 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1079 RX DSP TORONTO 10 LOWER JARVIS ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1005 TORONTO 1090 King St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 945 TORONTO 181 BAY ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1399 SCARBOROUGH 91 Rylander Blvd., Unit 1022 TORONTO
- Gerrard & Victoria Scarborough 2490 Gerrard St. East TORONTO
- North York City Centre North York North York 5150 Yonge Street TORONTO
- Lawrence/Midland Scarborough 2650 Lawrence Avenue E TORONTO
- Metro Pharmacy #537 Toronto 3003 Danforth Avenue TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3159 SCARBOROUGH 1900 EGLINTON AVE E TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3111 SCARBOROUGH 799 MILNER AVE TORONTO
- Rosebury Toronto 145 Marlee Avenue TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1004 Toronto 2525 ST CLAIR AVE W TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3000 SCARBOROUGH 3850 SHEPPARD AVE E TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1080 SCARBOROUGH 5995 STEELES AVE E TORONTO
- Toronto East Pharmasave Toronto 825 Coxwell Ave. #C114, Toronto, Ontario TORONTO
- Junction Pharmacy TORONTO 3016 DUNDAS ST WEST TORONTO
- High Park Toronto 1938 Bloor St. W TORONTO
- GLENCADE PHARMACY ETOBICOKE 290 THE WEST MALL ETOBICOKE, ON M9C1C6 TORONTO
- Welcome Guardian Drugs (Roncesvalles) Toronto 137 Roncesvalles Avenue TORONTO
- Sam's I.D.A. Pharmacy Toronto 1920 Yonge Street TORONTO
- Junction Chemist Pharmacy Toronto 17 St Johns Rd TORONTO
- Birchmount Pharmasave Scarborough 462 Birchmount Road TORONTO
- Green pharmacy Toronto 620A Bloor street west TORONTO
- Canadian Compounding Pharmacy Toronto 2920 Bloor St West TORONTO
- Sanomed Pharmacy & Compounding Centre Toronto 1000 Bay st TORONTO
- Orton Park Guardian Pharmacy Scarborough 136 Orton Park Road TORONTO
- Guardian Village Square Pharmacy Scarborough 2942 FINCH AVE E., Scar, Ont TORONTO
- Lingeman IDA Pharmacy Toronto 411 Jane st TORONTO
- Pharmasave Cedarcourt Pharmacy Scarborough 3480 Lawrence Avenue East TORONTO
- Vina Pharmacy Toronto 1025 Gerrard Street E TORONTO
- Dynasty Pharmacy Toronto 5460 Yonge Street Unit 106 TORONTO
- Lawrence Pharmacy Scarborough 2683 Lawrence Ave E TORONTO
- One Eva Etobicoke 1 Eva Road TORONTO
- Rylander Pharmasave Toronto 8-6758 Kingston Rd. TORONTO
- Lefko Pharmasave #794 Toronto 842 Wilson Ave TORONTO
- East York Pharmasave Toronto 840 Coxwell Ave. #102 TORONTO
- Ava Pharmacy Toronto 81 St Clair Ave East unit 220 TORONTO
- Well+Good Pharmacy Toronto 557 Church St TORONTO
- Kennedy Road Pharmacy Scarborough 4-2 Antrim Crescent, TORONTO
- Care and Health Pharmacy Toronto 2928 Danforth Ave TORONTO
- People's Choice RemedysRx Scarborough 1145 Morningside Ave. Unit#16 TORONTO
- HEALTH CHECK PHARMACY SCARBOROUGH 2826A MARKHAM ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO
- Victoria Commons Pharmacy Scarbrough 6-2555 Victoria Park Ave TORONTO
- Unicare Pharmacy Etobicoke 3170 Lakeshore BLVD West TORONTO
- THE MEDICINE SHOPPE PHARMACY # 134 TORONTO 2600 EGLINTON AVE WEST TORONTO
- CLINICPLUS I.D.A. PHARMACY ETOBICOKE 10 NEIGHBOURHOOD LANE, UNIT 103 TORONTO
- Northcliffe Pharmacy Toronto 1751 Eglinton Avenue West TORONTO
- ARIA PHARMACY TORONTO 11 NEWTON DR TORONTO
- HealthSmart Pharmasave Scarborough 2425 Eglinton Ave. E. #10 TORONTO
- NEW CALEDONIA PHARMACY Toronto 600 Caledonia Rd TORONTO
- Greendale Drugs Toronto 152 Carlton Street TORONTO
- Friendly Care West King Pharmacy Toronto 2077 Weston Rd. TORONTO
- KIPLING & QUEENSWAY PHARMACY ETOBICOKE 1255 THE QUEENSWAY, UNIT-20 TORONTO
- Raymond Wing Chiu Chan Drug Ltd. Toronto 794 Sheppard Ave East TORONTO
- Bathurst Wilson IDA Pharmacy 322 Wilson Ave TORONTO
- City Remedy'sRx Toronto 238 Danforth Avenue TORONTO
- Allcures Pharmacy Toronto 31 St. Dennis Drive, Unit 1 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1166 TORONTO 3446 Dundas St W TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 806 TORONTO 360A Bloor St W TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart #943 Toronto 465 Yonge St TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1414 TORONTO 260 Queen St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Simply Pharmacy 3017 TORONTO 235 DANFORTH AVE, UNIT 101 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 859 SCARBOROUGH 2751 Eglinton Ave E TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1212 RX DSP TORONTO 396 ST CLAIR AVE W TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 855 SCARBOROUGH 1400 Neilson Rd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1441 TORONTO 333 Bay St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1351 TORONTO 18 Jarvis St. TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1010 RX DSP TORONTO 5095 YONGE ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1362 TORONTO 1033 QUEEN STREET WEST, UNIT A TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 857 ETOBICOKE 123 Rexdale Blvd TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC FORT4165 RX DSP ETOBICOKE 330 QUEENS PLATE DR TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1253 TORONTO 1473 Queen St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1483 ETOBICOKE 666 Burnhamthorpe Rd. TORONTO
- Snowden Pharmacy Toronto 264 Bloor St. W TORONTO
- Beaches Pharmacy Toronto 1967 Queen St East TORONTO
- Markland Wood Pharmacy Toronto 4335 Bloor Street West TORONTO
- Pharmasave (PHF 307-1) Toronto 100-720 Spadina Ave TORONTO
- Premier Pharmacy and Compounding Centre Toronto 3323 Bathurst Street TORONTO
- Forest Hill Pharmacy Toronto 491 Eglinton Ave W #102 TORONTO
- Main Drug Mart Toronto 7-1646 Victoria Park Ave TORONTO
- Pharmasave - 3485 Kingston Road, Scarborough M1M 1R4 TORONTO
- Total Health Pharmacy Toronto 997 Gerrard St E TORONTO
- Nhatrang Drug Mart Toronto 736 Wilson Avenue TORONTO
- Weston jane Pharmacy Toronto 1292 Weston rd TORONTO
- Jarvis st. Apothecary Toronto 275 Jarvis St. TORONTO
- Nor-Arm Pharmacy Toronto 107-1280 Finch Ave West TORONTO
- Keele and Finch Pharmacy North York 102- 1275 Finch Ave West TORONTO
- Mortar + Pestle Compounding Pharmacy Toronto 1997 Bloor Street West TORONTO
- Lakeside Pharmacy Etobicoke 2438 Lake Shore Blvd. West TORONTO
- Victoria Park Pharmacy Toronto 1314 Victoria Park Ave. TORONTO
- Symington Pharmacy Toronto 333 Symington Ave TORONTO
- Metro Drugs Toronto 129 Dundas St E TORONTO
- Pharmacare Drug Mart Toronto 891 Broadview Ave, Toronto TORONTO
- Markham Corners Pharmacy Scarborough 5113 Sheppard Ave E TORONTO
- Pharmasave 606 Toronto 944 Kingston Rd. TORONTO
- Islington Medical Pharmacy Toronto 1243 Islington Ave TORONTO
- I CARE Pharmacy Services EAST YORK 2 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Unit 26-27 TORONTO
- Lapsley Pharmacy Toronto 27 Lapsley Rd TORONTO
- Whole Health Pharmacy North York 7-1575 Jane Street TORONTO
- Healing Source Pharmacy Toronto 2209 Bloor St West TORONTO
- Keele-Ingram Pharmacy Toronto 2221 Keele Street TORONTO