Thousands of students in the province are returing to schools in the next few days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many schools boards in the Greater Toronto Area have delayed and staggered the start of the year. CP24 have compiled a list of all the start dates.

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020

Peel District School Board

Secondary: Morning orientation session

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Secondary: Grade 9 Cohort A (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students Orientation to secondary school)

Durham District School Board

Elementary: Last names A-G

Secondary: Possible full-return for students

Durham Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Online preparation of students

Secondary: Online preparation of students

Wednesday, September 9th, 2020

Peel District School Board

Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names A-G only

Secondary: Morning orientation session

Online: Student orientation (Students will be provided with orientation materials to adjust to their new school routines, including information about digital citizenship, the use of technology and learning expectations)

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Surname of A-F of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)

Secondary: Only Grade 9 Cohort B (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students Orientation to secondary school)

Durham District School Board

Elementary: Last names H-M

Durham Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Online preparation of students

Secondary: Online preparation of students

Thursday, September 10th, 2020

Peel District School Board

Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names H-O only

Secondary: Morning orientation session

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Surname of G-N of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)

Secondary: Only Grades 10, 11, 12 Cohort A (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students)

York District School Board

Elementary: Grade 1-3

Secondary: Grade 9 orientation Cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)

York Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Grade 1-3

Secondary: Grade 9 orientation cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)

Durham District School Board

Elementary: Last names N-S

Durham Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Online preparation of students

Secondary: Online preparation of students

Friday, September 11th, 2020

Peel District School Board

Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names P-Z only

Secondary: Morning orientation session

Online: Meet your teachers (Your child's assigned teacher(s) will reach out directly to introduce themselves and make connections.)

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Surname of A-F of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)

Secondary: Only Grades 10, 11, 12 Cohort B (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students)

York District School Board

Elementary: JK/SK

Secondary: Grade 9 orientation Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)

York Catholic District School Board

Elementary: JK/SK

Secondary: Grade 9 orientation Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)

Durham District School Board

Elementary: Last names T-Z

Durham Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Online preparation of students

Secondary: Online preparation of students

Monday, September 14th, 2020

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Elementary: 1/4th of each class begins

Secondary: Grade 9 Students attend

Peel District School Board

Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names A-K only

Secondary: Full return to school

Online: Classes begin for all PDSB Online School students

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Group A Surname A to L, FDK to Grade 8 (Focus on Health and Safety Protocols within a larger group setting, student well-being and academic assessments)

Secondary: Only Grade 9, 10, 11, 12 regular schedule based on cohorts

York District School Board

Elementary: Grades 7-8

Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)

York Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Grades 7-8

Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)

Durham District School Board

Elementary: Last names A-M

Durham Catholic District School Board

Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class

Secondary: In-Class learning begins

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020

Toronto District School Board

Elementary: Full return

Secondary: Full return (Quad 1)

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Elementary: 1/4th of each class continues

Secondary: Grade 9 Students attend

Peel District School Board

Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names L-Z only

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Group B Surname M to Z, FDK to Grade 8 (Focus on Health and Safety Protocols within a larger group setting, student well-being and academic assessments)

York District School Board

Elementary: Grades 4-6

Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)

York Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Grades 4-6

Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)

Durham District School Board

Elementary: Last names N-Z

Durham Catholic District School Board

Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Elementary: 1/4th of each class continues

Secondary: Grade 10, 11 and 12 students return

Peel District School Board

Elementary: Regular school day begins

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Elementary: All students FDK to Grade 8

Durham District School Board

Elementary: Last names A-M

Durham Catholic District School Board

Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class

Thursday, September 17th, 2020

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Elementary: Full class return

Peel District School Board

Elementary: Regular school day

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Elementary: All students FDK to Grade 8

Durham District School Board

Elementary: Last names N-Z

Durham Catholic District School Board

Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class

Friday, September 18th, 2020

Peel District School Board

Elementary: Regular school day

Durham District School Board

Elementary: All elementary students return

Durham Catholic District School Board