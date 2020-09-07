Here's a list of start dates for all GTA schools
Students enter the Philippe-Labarre Elementary School in Montreal, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Thousands of Quebec students return to class in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 4:02PM EDT
Thousands of students in the province are returing to schools in the next few days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many schools boards in the Greater Toronto Area have delayed and staggered the start of the year. CP24 have compiled a list of all the start dates.
Tuesday, September 8th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Secondary: Morning orientation session
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Secondary: Grade 9 Cohort A (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students Orientation to secondary school)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names A-G
- Secondary: Possible full-return for students
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Online preparation of students
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Wednesday, September 9th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names A-G only
- Secondary: Morning orientation session
- Online: Student orientation (Students will be provided with orientation materials to adjust to their new school routines, including information about digital citizenship, the use of technology and learning expectations)
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Surname of A-F of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)
- Secondary: Only Grade 9 Cohort B (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students Orientation to secondary school)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names H-M
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Online preparation of students
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Thursday, September 10th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names H-O only
- Secondary: Morning orientation session
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Surname of G-N of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)
- Secondary: Only Grades 10, 11, 12 Cohort A (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students)
York District School Board
- Elementary: Grade 1-3
- Secondary: Grade 9 orientation Cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)
York Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Grade 1-3
- Secondary: Grade 9 orientation cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names N-S
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Online preparation of students
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Friday, September 11th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names P-Z only
- Secondary: Morning orientation session
- Online: Meet your teachers (Your child's assigned teacher(s) will reach out directly to introduce themselves and make connections.)
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Surname of A-F of School FDK-Grade 8 return to school (Focus on Health and Safety protocols, student wellbeing and academic assessments)
- Secondary: Only Grades 10, 11, 12 Cohort B (Focus on Well-Being and Health and Safety Protocols for students)
York District School Board
- Elementary: JK/SK
- Secondary: Grade 9 orientation Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)
York Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: JK/SK
- Secondary: Grade 9 orientation Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names T-Z
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Online preparation of students
- Secondary: Online preparation of students
Monday, September 14th, 2020
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: 1/4th of each class begins
- Secondary: Grade 9 Students attend
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names A-K only
- Secondary: Full return to school
- Online: Classes begin for all PDSB Online School students
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Group A Surname A to L, FDK to Grade 8 (Focus on Health and Safety Protocols within a larger group setting, student well-being and academic assessments)
- Secondary: Only Grade 9, 10, 11, 12 regular schedule based on cohorts
York District School Board
- Elementary: Grades 7-8
- Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)
York Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Grades 7-8
- Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort A face to face (Cohort B+C virtual)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names A-M
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class
- Secondary: In-Class learning begins
Tuesday, September 15th, 2020
Toronto District School Board
- Elementary: Full return
- Secondary: Full return (Quad 1)
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: 1/4th of each class continues
- Secondary: Grade 9 Students attend
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Full-day orientation with last names L-Z only
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Group B Surname M to Z, FDK to Grade 8 (Focus on Health and Safety Protocols within a larger group setting, student well-being and academic assessments)
York District School Board
- Elementary: Grades 4-6
- Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)
York Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Grades 4-6
- Secondary: Grade 9-12 Cohort B face to face (Cohort A+C virtual)
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names N-Z
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class
Wednesday, September 16th, 2020
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: 1/4th of each class continues
- Secondary: Grade 10, 11 and 12 students return
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Regular school day begins
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: All students FDK to Grade 8
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names A-M
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class
Thursday, September 17th, 2020
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Full class return
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Regular school day
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: All students FDK to Grade 8
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: Last names N-Z
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: In-Class ½ of each class
Friday, September 18th, 2020
Peel District School Board
- Elementary: Regular school day
Durham District School Board
- Elementary: All elementary students return
Durham Catholic District School Board
- Elementary: Full in-class return