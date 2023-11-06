Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any part of the province, according to a new report.

According to data released by the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) Monday, those living in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area need to make at least $25.05 per hour, which is a roughly 8 per cent jump from the rate in 2022 at $23.15. Like last year, it remains the highest hourly living wage in Ontario.

A 'living wage' is the before-tax income an adult would need to make to cover expenses, the network said. It said its calculations look at the expenses for three types of households: single adult, single parent with a 7-year-old child and families of four, with children aged 7 and 3.

In order to calculate the living wages, OLWN says it factored costs like food, rent, transportation, clothing and footwear, medical expenses, childcare, adult education, internet and cell phone costs, and other expenses like recreation and personal care. It also includes any applicable government taxes, transfers, and benefits.

“A living wage is an effective tool to combat working poverty by making sure that employees can make ends meet where they live,” OLWN said in its report, adding it also considers expenses related “to more than just surviving” like a modest vacation and opportunities for residents to engage with their local communities.

While the GTA boasts the highest living wage rate, Ottawa saw the largest increase year-over-year, with a 12 per cent jump, going up by $2.35 per hour to $21.95 in 2023.

These are the living wages across Ontario, derived from Statistic Canada’s geographic concept of “economic regions”:

$25.05/hr in the Greater Toronto Area

$22.75/hr in the Grey Bruce Perth Huron Simcoe region

$21.95/hr in Ottawa

$20.90/hr in Dufferin Guelph Wellington Waterloo region

$20.80/hr in Hamilton

$20.60/hr in the East region, which includes Durham Region, Kingston, Hastings & Prince Edward, Muskoka, Northumberland, Peterborough and United Counties of Prescott & Russell

$20.35/hr in Brant Niagara Haldimand Norfolk region

$19.80/hr in North region, which includes Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Sudbury

$18.85/hr in London Elgin Oxford region

$18.65/hr in the Southwest region, which includes Chatham—Kent and Windsor Essex

Even though Ontario’s minimum wage went up on Oct. 1 by 6.8 per cent, to $16.55, the rate remains $2.10 shy of the lowest living wage needed in the southwest region of the province. With the current rates, Torontonians earning minimum wage make $8.50 less than they should to cover their basic living costs.

Currently, there are 868 certified living wage workplaces, OLWN noted, with employers required to meet the local living wage rates within six months.