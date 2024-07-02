WestJet flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday in the wake of a mechanics strike over the weekend.

The strike stretched Friday to Sunday night, leading to 1,078 flight cancellations between June 27 and July 2, parking 130 of the airline's 190 planes.

Latest updates as of 2 p.m.:

One additional WestJet flight was delayed at Pearson, bringing the total number of delayed flights to 24, according to FlightAware. No additional flights were cancelled

Latest updates as of 1 p.m.:

At Pearson, 23 WestJet flights have been delayed and no additional flights have been cancelled, FlightAware shows

Latest updates as of 11 a.m.:

17 WestJet flights have been cancelled and 16 have been delayed at Pearson, according to FlightAware

Latest updates as of 10 a.m.:

No additional WestJet flights were cancelled at Pearson this hour while one more flight was delayed, bringing the delays to 15

Latest updates as of 9:30 a.m.:

72 WestJet flights have been cancelled and 43 have been delayed across the country, FlightAware shows

Latest updates as of 9 a.m.:

17 WestJet flights at Pearson have been cancelled, according to FlightAware

14 WestJet flights at Pearson have been delayed, according to FlightAware

Latest updates as of 8 a.m.:

13 WestJet flights at Pearson have been cancelled on Tuesday, according to FlightAware

Across Canada, 68 WestJet flights have been cancelled and 35 have been delayed, FlightAware reports

WestJet said further cancellations will be required in the coming days as the airline ramps back up its regular operations, according to a statement on Monday.

In order to do so, WestJet said flight crews need to be transported to airports across the country. That will include retrieving crew members who were stranded while the strike took place, the airline added.

President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer Diederik Pen said the airline is working around the clock to get the 130 grounded planes back in the sky.

“We are grateful to be recovering our operation; however, we fully recognize the continued impact on our guests and sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding,” Pen said.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.