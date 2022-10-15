The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night with no jackpot winner and eight people declared millionaires in Ontario.

“While the $70 million LOTTO MAX jackpot remains up for grabs, Ontario LOTTO MAX players did very well in the MAXMILLIONS draw,” a spokesperson for the OLG said in a news release on Saturday morning.

There was a total of $130M in Lotto Max prizes up for grabs in Friday’s draw – a $70M jackpot, and an estimated 60 $1M MAXMILLION prizes.

The corporation says this sum is the second biggest offered in OLG history. The biggest prize ever offered – $140M – was part of a June 2021 draw.

Sixty-one $1M MAXMILLION prizes were drawn on Friday night and 19 winners were announced across Canada.

Ontario is home to the majority of those winners with six MAXMILLION prizes sold in York Region, Markham, Burlington, Brant County, Welland and Toronto.

A LOTTO MAX ticket worth more than $1.4 million was sold in Simcoe County while a $1 million ENCORE prize was purchased in Toronto.

Two MAXMILLIONS prize winning tickets each worth $500,000 were sold in Woodbridge and online at OLG.ca.

Two ticket buyers, one in York Region and the other in Woodbridge, each won $100,000 from ENCORE prize winning tickets.

On Tuesday, the next LOTTO MAX draw will amount to a total of $132 million in prizes - the $70 million jackpot and an estimated 62 MAXMILLIONS each worth $1 million.