Plenty of sunshine is expected in the Greater Toronto Area as thousands of kids head back to classrooms today, but it could be worth grabbing a light sweater for the start of the day.

Toronto is set to see a high of 23 C Tuesday. However the day will start off cooler and gradually warm up.

The temperature sat at just 12 C early Tuesday morning. It’s expected to rise gradually to around 21 C by lunchtime, getting a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon.

Sunshine and similar temperature are expected Wednesday and Thursday as well, with a slightly warmer high of 25 C both days.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill coulter said those hoping to extend beach season might want to seize their last opportunities this week.

“Those opportunities are fading,” Coulter said. “We're going to get to the mid 20s, especially tomorrow, and the next day feeling close to 30. It's going to be hot, it's going to be beautiful. Then as we hit the weekend, there's going to be significant cooldown and the rebounds, I just don't know if they're going to be as enticing to get you down to the waterfront, or at least be in your bathing suit.”

Friday will see a high of 26 C, but it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers later in the day.

The weekend is set to see cloudy skies, with a high of 18 C Saturday and Sunday and a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday.