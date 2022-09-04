Labour Day marks the end of summer vacation for many, especially those returning to school.

If you are looking to do something fun as a last hurrah to summer, here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on Monday.

WHAT'S OPEN

Most tourist attractions including the CNE, Canada's Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Toronto Zoo.

Some malls including the Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Toronto Premium Outlets, and Pacific Mall.

Most movie theatres

Select Beer Store locations

Some grocery stores (make sure to call ahead or check hours online)

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule, and the TTC will be running on a holiday schedule.

WHAT'S CLOSED