The end of summer is upon us, and with it, Labour Day weekend.

The holiday will be observed on Monday, Sept. 4. Whether you’re hoping to spend it by the pool or visit a tourist site in Toronto, here’s what’s open and closed around the city this weekend.

Pools and splash pads

All City of Toronto pools will be open on Labour Day.

After that, 10 City of Toronto pools will remain open until Sept. 24. They’ll be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Canadian National Exhibition (CNE)

The CNE will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tourist attractions open on Monday

Aga Khan Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Most grocery, liquor stores closed

Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday, except for some specialty markets. Call your local location for specific hours.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open.

Some Beer Store locations will be open, along with Wine Rack.

LCBO locations will be closed.

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Monday. GO Transit (Metrolinx) will run on a Sunday schedule.

Eaton Centre, other malls operating on reduced hours

Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills and Yorkdale Mall will be closed on Monday.

The following locations will be open on reduced hours: