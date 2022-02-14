On Monday, the Ontario government announced it will be moving to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan Thursday, four days ahead of schedule.

The province also said it will lift proof of vaccination requirements beginning March 1.

Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, Premier Doug Ford said the decisions were made based on recommendations from the province’s chief medical officer of health.

“This is great news and a sign of just how far we've come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet we are moving in the right direction,” the premier said in a statement issued Monday.

Here’s a full list of what’s reopening and when in Ontario:

February 17

Increasing social gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Increasing organized public event limits to 50 people indoors, with no limit outdoors

Removing capacity limits in the following indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including but not limited to: Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities, non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, cinemas, meeting and event spaces, including conference centres or convention centre, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments and indoor areas of settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements.

Allowing 50 per cent of the usual seating capacity at sports arenas

Allowing 50 percent of the usual seating capacity for concert venues and theatres

Increasing indoor capacity limits to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, restaurants where there is dancing, as well as bathhouses and sex clubs

Increasing capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals or religious services, rites, or ceremonies to the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance. Capacity limits are removed if the location opts-in to use proof of vaccination or if the service, rite, or ceremony is occurring outdoors.

March 1