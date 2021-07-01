Canada Day will once again be upended by the COVID-19 pandemic this year with no fireworks displays planned and most tourist attractions remaining closed.

The good news is that a wide range of outdoor activities are now permitted with Ontario in step two of its reopening plan. Shopping malls are also permitted to open in step two, though most will be closed due to the holiday.

Here is what you need to know for this Canada Day:

Open

Outdoor swimming pools (Capacity has been increased to 50 per cent at Toronto’s 58 outdoor pools)

Splash pads and wading pools

Golf courses

Riverdale Farm

High Park Zoo

Toronto Zoo

Toronto Island Park

Most beaches (Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach and Cherry Beach are closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli)

Select Beer Store locations (84 across the province are open)

Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Closed

All LCBO locations

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Indoor pools and community centres

Most tourist attractions

Most grocery stores

Most shopping malls, including Sherway Gardens, Scarborough Town Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre

St. Lawrence Market

Transit

The TTC is operating on their holiday service schedule while GO Transit is following their Sunday schedule