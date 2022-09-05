While the day after Labour Day is usually when millions of Ontario students return to class for a new academic year, some in the Greater Toronto Area will have an extra day of vacation this week.

Several schools boards have PA Day scheduled on Tuesday, which means the first day of school for students at those boards will be pushed back to Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of when is the first day of school for each GTA school board.

SEPT. 6:

Peel District School Board

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Durham District School Board

Durham Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board

Halton Catholic District School Board

SEPT 7:

Toronto District School Board

Toronto Catholic District School Board

York Region District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

For those going back to school on Tuesday, they could expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C.

On Monday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement ahead of the start of a new school year, saying it “marks the beginning of a return to a normal school experience with students in classrooms, for the full school year with the full school experience.”

He added: “That means that after two years of pandemic disruptions, students are back in normal, enjoyable school settings, including extracurriculars like sports and field trips that we know are so important to student success.”

Lecce, who is in the middle of contract negotiations with unions representing Ontario’s teachers and education workers, said he is fully committed that classes won’t be disrupted until the end of the school year.