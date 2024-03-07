More than 140,000 travellers are expected to pass through Pearson International Airport on a daily basis over the next week as the busy March Break travel period kicks off.

The airport says that nearly 1,000 flights will take off and land each day during March Break.

Ahead of the influx, Pearson has released a list of the top destinations for those flying over the break

Perhaps surprisingly, the top destination for those leaving, arriving or connecting through the airport are those travelling from Toronto to Vancouver, with just over 125,000 people.

Montreal is the next top destination, with nearly 90,000 travellers set to arrive there from Toronto.

After that, the airport says that around 87,000 travellers will head to Calgary, just below the almost 80,000 Canadians leaving for Cancun, Mexico.

And last up on the travel hot spots is Ottawa, where over 70,000 passengers will land after taking off from Toronto.

“While the official start to Spring may be a few days away, March Break at the airport feels like travellers are ready to shake off the winter blues,” the airport wrote on its X account on Thursday.

Greater Toronto Area Authority (GTAA) spokesperson Sean Davidson says that the daily average flights during March Break this year will have increased 6.5 per cent from last year, up to 988 flights per-day.

They’re expecting a 10 per cent increase in passengers, as well. According to Davidson, that will look like an estimated 140,000 passengers in the airport daily next week.

The top international destinations, determined by passenger load next week, are Cancun, Puta Cana, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Miami.

To get ready, Pearson has provided tips for smooth travel:

Reserve a spot in the security line up to 72 hours before a flight

Digitally submit documents for entry into the United States to speed up U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspections

Follow the live wait times dashboard to view real-time information ahead of arriving at the airport

Check the peak travel times dashboard to see if you’re heading to the airport during a busy period

- With files from CTV News' Hannah Alberga