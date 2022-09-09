

The Canadian Press





A man whose sister was killed in the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan says forgiveness has been important to Indigenous people since long before colonization.

Darryl Burns says -- quote -- "They tried to force it out of us, but they couldn't."

He made the comments at a gathering on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, where nine people were stabbed to death on Sunday.

A 10th was killed in the nearby village of Weldon.

Both suspects have also died, meaning the motive behind the rampage may never be known.

At yesterday's gathering, Burns hugged Skye Sanderson, the wife of suspect Damien Sanderson, who was found dead the day after the killings.

Sanderson's brother Myles evaded capture for four days, and died shortly after he was arrested on Wednesday.

Indigenous leaders have called for more addictions treatment and changes to the justice system in the wake of the tragedy.