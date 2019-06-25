

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are conducting a manhunt and have evacuated High Park after a man was seen carrying a gun near Colborne Lodge on Tuesday afternoon.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the park just before 4 p.m.

“When the man did see the officers he went into a wooded area which is in and around Colborne Lodge,” Douglas-Cook said.

She said officers saw a black handgun in the man’s hand.

He is described as a black male with shoulder-length hair, wearing a blue shirt buttoned up and jeans.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the entire park while the search is underway.

Members of the Emergency Task Force are en route to the scene.

The TTC says the 506 Carlton streetcar will not run between High Park Loop and Roncesvalles Avenue as a result of the search.