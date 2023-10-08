Police in York Region are asking for the public’s help to locate a high-risk offender who is unlawfully at large.

Neil Bowie, of the township of King, was last seen on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Vaughan, near Major Mackenzie Drive West and Jane Street.

Police said that he failed to return to his group following a daytime outing.

Bowie, who is wanted for breaching a court order, is a white male, 40 years old, five foot nine, and 146 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a red t-shirt, black pants, and black Converse shies.

Anyone who sees Bowie is asked to not approach him, but instead to call 9-1-1 immediately.

People with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.