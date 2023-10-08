High-risk offender last seen in Vaughan apprehended
Neil Bowie, of the township of King, was last seen on Oct. 8 in Vaughan. (YRP photo)
Published Sunday, October 8, 2023 7:21PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 8, 2023 11:08PM EDT
A high-risk offender who was wanted after faiing to return to his group after a daytime outing is now in the custody of York Regional Police.
Neil Bowie, of the township of King, was last seen on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Vaughan, near Major Mackenzie Drive West and Jane Street.
He was wanted for breaching a court order.
At 10:46 p.m., York Regional Police announced that Bowie had been located and "taken into custody without incident."