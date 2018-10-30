

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





For a second consecutive day, a Hamilton-area high school has been evacuated while police investigate an apparent threat.

Hamilton police tweeted about the evacuation at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School shortly after 11:30 a.m.

“All staff and students have been evacuated from B.R. Everyone is safe,” a tweet from Hamilton police reads.

“Police are asking parents and caregivers to stay away from the area, expect traffic delays.”

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board confirmed that all students have been taken to nearby Our Lady of the Assumption in the meantime.

The board said the threat is “similar to yesterdays.”

Police told CP24 the school received the threat today just after 11 a.m.

It appeared to be from the same phone number as Monday's threat and a similar voice was heard, but police cautioned that was only initial information.

Tactical officers and the bomb squad were combing through the school.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the same school was placed under a lockdown order after two threats were phone in to the school.

Police said yesterday’s threat was about an individual threatening to bring a weapon to the school, while today’s threat was different.

Students were instructed to stay in classrooms while police tactical officers combed through the school. They were released shortly before 12:30 p.m., after police cleared the building.

Police said nothing was found to support the threats and that no arrests were made.

Students will return to the school on Wednesday. Crisis counselling is being offered to students, the school board said.