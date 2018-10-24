

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A high school student has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing took place at a plaza in the city’s Don Valley Village neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Peanut Plaza, located in the area of Finch Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male teenage victim. He was subsequently taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics from the scene in non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed to CP24 that the male victim is a student at Georges Vanier Secondary School, which is located just south of the plaza. Bird said the school was not directed to go into a hold-and-secure by Toronto police.

Investigators said a suspect was seen fleeing the scene but no description has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area of the stabbing as an investigation is conducted.