The Trent-Severn Waterway is being partially closed due to high water levels and flows.

Starting Friday, June 17, Parks Canada will start shutting down a number of locks throughout the 386-kilometre-long canal. They will remain off limits until further notice. Up-to-date information about which stations will be open or closed for navigation will be posted online and on social media.

“This partial closure will protect boater safety and help to prevent shoreline erosion and property damage experienced by local residents and businesses. All boaters are strongly encouraged to lower their speeds and watch their wake,” the federal agency said in a news release on Thursday.

People living near Lock 19 – Scotts Mills should note that there will be a controlled breach of the construction site at the dam this weekend to help move water down the Otonabee River. There will be no danger to public safety, said Parks Canada.

This action is being taken as watersheds in the Trent-Severn area, which is east of Toronto between Cobourg and Belleville, have seen significant amounts of rain over the last 15 days. Rainfall in that region has been 100 to 200 per cent more than the normal amount expected for this time of the year.

The federal agency, which is vowing to “work diligently to re-open the entire system for navigation and will open individual lock stations in stages as soon as it safe to do so,” is also advising residents and visitors to “exercise extreme caution” around and on the water.

The Trent–Severn Waterway connects Lake Ontario at Trenton to Georgian Bay, Lake Huron, and Port Severn.