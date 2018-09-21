

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Powerful winds that aren’t expected to reach full strength until later this afternoon have already been blamed for one accident so far today and police are now warning drivers to use caution as conditions worsen.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a construction pylon blew onto Highway 401 near Dixie Road shortly after noon. Schmidt said that a transport truck driver swerved to avoid the pylon but “lost control,” struck another vehicle, and rolled over.

The driver of the transport truck sustained minor injuries in the collision. Two eastbound lanes on Hwy. 401 were briefly closed as a result, however the roadway has since reopened.

“Winds are going 50 or 60km/h right now so if you are driving a big vehicle, especially a big vehicle that is light, it is going to catch a lot of that wind and it is a pretty easy opportunity to lose control and become a harmonica and start oscillating,” Schmidt warned in a video posted to Periscope on Friday afternoon.

Last day of summer

The wild weather that the city is expected to experience today comes on what is the last official day of summer.

The region is under a special weather statement in anticipation of the high winds with gusts of up to 70 to 80 km/h later this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for northern Durham Region, though that warning has not been extended to other parts of the GTA at this point.

Environment Canada says that the winds are associated with a cold front that will arrive in the GTA later this afternoon. That system is also expected to bring showers and thunderstorms with it.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday afternoon, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said that the region could be in for a “nasty bout” of weather that will last for most of the evening.

He said that the system won’t bring winds like those the city experienced during several storms this past spring, but will still pack a punch.

“You could very well see power outages. That wouldn’t be a surprise at all. And also anything not nailed down. Lawn furniture is still out there, maybe take time to get that indoors and prevent it from blowing over,” he said. “This is a nasty bout and there is a lot of energy in this system. It is already unfolding as it is supposed to and by rush-hour tonight we will see it full thrust.”

The daytime high for today is expected to reach 29 C and it will feel closer to 37 with the humidex. The temperature, however, will drop down to a low of 8 C overnight.

Cooler temperatures will then linger over the weekend with highs of 16 C and 17 C in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Phillips said that while it may not feel like fall yet, it will by tomorrow.

“It is almost like nature has the calendar in front of her. Here we are the last full day of summer and we are seeing temperatures of 31 C at noon and a humidex of 39, but grab it while it lasts because tomorrow the temperature is going to drop by about 23 degrees as that classic kind of warm southerly air gives way to a cold front,” he said. “Tomorrow it will feel like fall and it will be fall.”