Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.

The electricity distributor says about 23,000 customers are without power as of mid-morning.

Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to outages caused by damaging winds that have knocked trees and branches onto distribution lines.

The outages are largely concentrated in southwestern Ontario,, where there are numerous pockets of small outages.

Hydro One says the highest winds are coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, while northeastern Ontario is also being hit.

It warns that more customers could lose power throughout the day as winds persist.