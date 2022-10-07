The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.

The Toronto Blue Jays will have to win tomorrow to extend their American League wild-card playoff series to a third and deciding game.

7:13 p.m.

Mariners defeat Blue Jays 4-0.

5:32 p.m.

Eugenio Suarez hits a fielder's choice to third base to score Julio Rodriguez in the top of the fifth inning, extending the Mariner's lead to 4-0.

4:13 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners opened the scoring with a hit to right field from Eugenio Suarez. Julio Rodriguez scores from second base.

4:07 p.m.

Starter Alek Manoah takes the mound, kicking off Game 1 against the Seattle Mariners.

4:00 p.m.

The first pitch is thrown out by former Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.

3:42 p.m.

A tweet issued by the Toronto Blue Jays reveals Edwin Encarnacion is at Rogers Centre this afternoon.

1:53 p.m.

The Toronto Raptors wish the Blue Jays luck.