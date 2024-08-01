Highway 400 closed near Barrie for police investigation
OPP badge in this file image.
Published Thursday, August 1, 2024 12:05PM EDT
Highway 400 has been completely closed in both directions near Barrie due to a police investigation.
Ontario Provincial Police say that the closure is between Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil and Mapleview Drive in Barrie.
The closure went into effect at around 11:45 a.m. and police say that it is expected to last for several hours.
No further details have been provided.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 1, 2024
All lanes #Hwy400 northbound & southbound closed between Innisfil Beach Rd in #Innisfil and Mapleview Rd in #Barrie.
- Southbound vehicles must exit at Mapleview
-Northbound vehicles must exit at Innisfil Beach Rd.
- Closure expected for several hours.
-… pic.twitter.com/NLsTRDYXEI