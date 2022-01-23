Highway 400 southbound is closed in Barrie and at least one Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene after as many as 10 cars collided on Sunday.

Barrie Fire told CTV News Barrie they were called to Highway 400 south of Mapleview Drive around noon for reports of a collision.

They arrived to find 10 vehicles had collided, including one on its side.

Firefighters extricated two people from the vehicle on its side.

The OPP says two people extricated from the vehicle on its side, a van, suffered minor injuries.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed and traffic is now diverting off the highway at Mapleview Drive.

An Ornge air ambulance was seen landing and taking off from the scene.

The OPP says salter trucks have been ordered to the scene.