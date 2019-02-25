

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No serious injuries have been reported following a multi-car pileup on Highway 400 in Barrie on Monday morning.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Mapleview Drive.

Dozens of vehicles were involved in the crash, including several transport trucks and passenger vehicles.

“We’ve got about 30, or 40, or 50 vehicles, we haven’t even counted all of them yet,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 early Monday afternoon.

Paramedics were on scene on Monday but no major injuries have been reported.

“About 10 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution,” Schmidt said.

Transit buses were also brought in to provide shelter to those who were involved in the crash.

Highway 400 was shut down in both directions between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road but reopened just after 5 p.m.

"They (the vehicles) are all stacked up one on top of each other. The fire department has actually been using their jaws to help extricate and cut these vehicles apart so we can actually get them separated," he said.

Schmidt said all vehicles were transported to Georgian Downs.

He said an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

A separate pileup near Orillia has closed all southbound lanes of Highway 11 and police are urging motorists to stay off of all roads in Simcoe County.

"There is a lot of road closures in different areas across the region," Schmidt noted. "With these snow squalls, visibility is less than a hundred metres."