Highway 400 ramp to eastbound 401 blocked due to tractor-trailer rollover
The ramp from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 is blocked following a tractor-trailer roll over.
Published Saturday, December 10, 2022 10:01AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 10, 2022 10:03AM EST
Crews are currently on site cleaning up, but it is not known when the ramp will reopen.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries in the collision, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said in a tweet posted shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rollover:#Hwy400/401 SB to EB. Ramp blocked for clean up and recovery. Minor injures to driver.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 10, 2022
Watch the advisory speed limits and slow down in the corners. #BeABetterDriver. #TorontoOPP investigating, charges pending. pic.twitter.com/GySIeIMFWs
Police are investigating and charges are pending.