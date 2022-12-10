The ramp from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 is blocked following a tractor-trailer roll over.

Crews are currently on site cleaning up, but it is not known when the ramp will reopen.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries in the collision, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said in a tweet posted shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Rollover:#Hwy400/401 SB to EB. Ramp blocked for clean up and recovery. Minor injures to driver.

Watch the advisory speed limits and slow down in the corners. #BeABetterDriver. #TorontoOPP investigating, charges pending. pic.twitter.com/GySIeIMFWs — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 10, 2022

Police are investigating and charges are pending.