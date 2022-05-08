A portion of Highway 401 in Scarborough is closed following a collision Sunday afternoon that left two people seriously injured.

The incident happened on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Kennedy Road just after 4:15 p.m.

Toronto Fire said one person needed to be extricated following the crash.

Seven people were transported to the hospital, Toronto paramedics said. Two of them are in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Paramedics said the other five suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

All eastbound express lanes of the highway are closed at Warden Avenue to the collision.