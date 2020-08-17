

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A male has been airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a serious collision on Highway 401 east of Oshawa.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, emergency crews were called to the highway near Courtice Road sometime before 3:30 p.m.

One male victim sustained serious injuries, police said, and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

OPP said that because of the level of injury, the eastbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours as reconstruction crews investigate the incident. Police were unable to provide more detailed information regarding the road closures.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the collision. No charges have been laid so far.