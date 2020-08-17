

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A male was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a serious collision on Highway 401 east of Oshawa.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, emergency crews were called to the highway near Courtice Road sometime before 3:30 p.m.

One male victim sustained serious injuries, police said, and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as reconstruction crews investigate the incident.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the collision. No charges have been laid so far.